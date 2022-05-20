Lilly, Britton, spar at forum for runoff candidates

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly and the man who wants to unseat him, Shane Britton, traded statistics and disagreed over issues including budgeting methods as they spoke at the Pecan Valley Republican Women's Club meeting Thursday night.

Lilly and Britton, as well as candidates for county commissioner in Precinct 2 and justice of the peace in Precinct 4, spoke at meeting, held at the Brownwood County Club. All are candidates in the May 24 Brown County Republican Party runoff election.

In the Precinct 2 county commissioner's race, incumbent Joel Kelton is challenged by Jeff Hoskinson. In the Precinct 4 justice of the peace race, incumbent Ted Perez is challenged by H.Q. Thomas.

Britton said he'd had a "really really good job" in his previous job as county attorney and his office was “wildly successful.”

“It became obvious there were some things that were going on that we need to do something about," Britton said, adding that he wanted to address three topics — the courts, taxes and transparency.

Britton said courts in Brown County are in a crisis because Lilly does not hear misdemeanor cases in the county court. He said those cases have ended up in the Brown County-Court-at-Law, where they're backed up because Court-at-Law Judge Sam Moss has to hear the misdemeanor cases in addition to his own caseload.

"I give a lot of statistics when I talk. I give facts," Britton said. "On Jan. 1, 2019 there were 650 misdemeanor cases pending. As of end of April there were 1,059 cases. We’ve added 400 cases. Forty percent of our pending cases have been added in the last 3 ½ years. That is a road that we cannot continue on.

"We have to have a county judge who hears cases, who schedules cases, who hears them in a timely manner and disposes them." Britton also said Moss has heard 60 or 70 juvenile cases in the last 3 1/2 years. “That’s the job of the county judge," Britton said. "That’s not the job of Judge Moss."

Lilly said, “You’ve heard my opponent say that my court is behind. You’ve heard him say that my court is closed and that is absolute nonsense." As of last Friday, Lilly's court had heard 510 probate cases, 123 guardianships, 12 civil eviction appeals, 29 civil trials, 68 emergency detention orders, Lilly said.

“And before Mr. Britton stopped filing cases in my court, I heard 35 criminal cases which I can still hear again today. So that’s 777 cases. For a court that’s been closed, that’s an awful lot of work we’ve done in 3 1/2 years.

Lilly referred to the May 13 forum at the Brown County Republican Women's Club meeting, which Lilly did not attend. Lilly refuted comments that Britton made at that forum.

“My opponent reported (at the May 13 forum), when he knew full well I couldn’t be there because I was having tests done for a heart procedure, and I had heart surgery earlier this week," Lilly said. "He made the statement that someone or a staff attorney at the state commission on judicial conduct told him or advised him not to file courses in my court.

"I called the executive director and she spoke with her staff, and she assured me absolutely one of them made that statement and that my opponent – and this is her words – ought to know better. For a judicial candidate to even make a statement like that is a violation of the canon of ethics and that a complaint could actually be made against him if I wanted to do so. I’m above that and I’m not going to.”

Britton was quoted on brownwoodnews.com as saying at the May 13 forum, "(Lilly) messed up some cases really, really badly and we're very lucky we didn't get sued. The judicial commission did investigate him and issue negative findings, so they advised that we stop filing cases in his court because he was not capable of hearing those cases."

Britton said taxes are "out of control. Taxes are a necessary evil. You have to collect some taxes to pay for government. Taxes are necessary but there has to be some limitation and the limitation on taxes begins with budgeting. The county judge is the chief budget officer. That’s by statute. It’s his responsibility for creating an annual budget, balancing that budget, living within that budget. We have got to get control of our budget. Those are your dollars. That is your money."

Britton said he wants "zero-based budgeting" with the county's budget, and department heads would be asked to justify all of their expenses.

Lilly said, “If you think zero based budgeting works, then why do none of the 253 other counties operate that way? Because it’s not effective. It doesn’t work. And yes I am the chief budget officer for the county.

"We have one of the lowest tax rates for our population throughout the state. We keep it that way. We balance our budget, sometimes by having to dip into our reserves so that we do not have to raise the county tax rate and I’m quite proud of that.”

Lilly also noted that his office had created the job of grants administrator. “Since that time, $9.2 million that office has brought in that the county would not have received.," Lilly said. "And there’s more coming.”

Britton said the public should have the opportunity to say how the county spends taxpayer money.

“I want you to tell us how you want us to spend your dollars," Britton said. "If we’re going to take your money away from you, then you need to tell us how you want us to spend it. You need to be involved in the process. The budget doesn’t’ need to be set and heard and considered at 9 o’clock on a morning.”

Budget hearings should be held in the evenings, Britton said.

"Every decision that we make at the Brown County Courthouse needs to be done out in the open," Britton said. "No more back room deals, no more deals in closed offices. That’s how the county decided how to spend the COVID money, was in a closed office in a closed room in the county judge’s office.

On the topic of transparency, Lilly noted that his office began televising commissioners court meetings on the county's YouTube channel shortly after he took office.

"Far too often in politics we attack one another and I’m tired of the meanness," Lilly said in conclusion. "What I want to remind you of is the good we have done, the good, the Brown County strong we have been.”