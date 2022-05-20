The Oaks Juvenile supervision officer arrested on official oppression charge

Special to the Bulletin

A juvenile supervision officer at The Oaks, the private juvenile correctional facility in Brownwood, was arrested Thursday on an allegation that he used excessive force on a 15-year-old juvenile at the facility, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department said.

According to an email from the agency:

On May 19, Inspectors with the Office of the Inspector General at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department arrested juvenile supervision officer Devan Scott Denton, 26, on a misdemeanor warrant for one count of official oppression.

Denton was booked into the Brown County Jail by OIG inspectors without incident.

This offense is a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, this offense is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 1 year and up to a $4,000 fine.

The arrest warrant emanated from an investigation conducted by the OIG of an incident reported in April 2022. While employed as a JSO at The Oaks, a private juvenile correctional facility in Brownwood, Denton is believed to have subjected a 15 YOA juvenile offender to excessive force during the commission of his official duties, the agency said.

The case will be referred to the Texas Special Prosecution Unit.

The Office of the Inspector General is the independent law enforcement agency that is statutorily responsible for investigating criminal allegations involving TJJD juveniles, TJJD employees, TJJD facilities, contractors, or programs of the Texas juvenile justice system.

Anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov, or finally by calling a 24-hour-a-day toll free hotline 1-866-477-8354. Historical TJJD incident data can be found on the Open Data Portal of Texas.gov https://data.texas.gov/dataset/Incident_Reporting/d5x8-xxfd