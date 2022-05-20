Runoff election for county judge, commissioner, JP is Tuesday

Brown County voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 24 in the primary runoff election.

Local Republican runoff candidates are:

• Brown County judge — incumbent Paul Lilly and challenger Shane Britton.

• Justice of the peace Precinct 4 — incumbent Ted Perez and challenger Harold “H.Q.” Thomas.

• County commissioner Precinct 2 — Joel Kelton and challenger Jeff Hoskinson

There are no local Democrats running.

Early voting ended Friday with a total of 1,602 ballots cast. "We will hope that we do better on election day., Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said. "1,633 out of 24,303 is only 6.7%"

Polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting Locations on election day are:

Precinct:

101 Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105 Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Dr., Brownwood

109 Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 S, Brookesmith

113 New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek Rd., Brownwood

202, 204 Brown County Elections Office, 613 N Fisk St., Suite 200, Brownwood

212, 214 May Community Center, 19150 Hwy 183 N, May

215 Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303 Brownwood ISD Administration Bldg., 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood

306 First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Dr. (Highway 84), Early

307 First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket, TX 76432

308 Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

316, 318 Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Hwy. 183 N., Early

410 Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411 Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Ave, Brownwood (Sunday School Building )

417 Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 & Hwy 279