Runoff election for county judge, commissioner, JP is Tuesday

Steve Nash
Brownwood Bulletin
Brown County voters will go to the polls Tuesday, May 24 in the primary runoff election. 

Local Republican runoff candidates are:

• Brown County judge — incumbent Paul Lilly and challenger Shane Britton.

• Justice of the peace Precinct 4 — incumbent Ted Perez and challenger Harold “H.Q.” Thomas.

• County commissioner Precinct 2 — Joel Kelton and challenger Jeff Hoskinson

There are no local Democrats running.

Early voting ended Friday with a total of 1,602 ballots cast. "We will hope that we do better on election day., Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks said. "1,633 out of 24,303 is only 6.7%"

Polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations are:

101      Church of the Living God, 1800 Good Shepherd, Brownwood

105      Southside Baptist Church, 1219 Indian Creek Dr., Brownwood

109      Brookesmith High School, 13400 FM 586 S, Brookesmith

113      New Life Assembly of God Church, 1910 Indian Creek Rd., Brownwood

202, 204    Brown County Elections Office, 613 N Fisk St., Suite 200, Brownwood

212, 214    May Community Center, 19150 Hwy 183 N, May

215      Crossroads Baptist Church, 6400 Park Road 15, Brownwood

303      Brownwood ISD Administration Bldg., 2707 Southside Dr, Brownwood

306      First Baptist Church, 103 Garmon Dr. (Highway 84), Early

307      First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket, TX 76432

308      Zephyr Community Center, 11275 CR 281 (Highway 84), Zephyr

316, 318    Northridge Baptist Church, 4875 Hwy. 183 N., Early

410      Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs

411      Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1806 Coggin Ave, Brownwood (Sunday School Building )

417  Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 4301 CR 557 & Hwy 279