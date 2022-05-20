TGIF: Looking for a new hobby in all the wrong places

Brownwood Bulletin

I had been feeling pretty full of myself recently after some photography successes. It involved a multi-week project of capturing digital images of the development of robin eggs found in a nest built just outside our back door. The pictures are amazing, if I do say so myself.

Alas, I was setting myself up for a fall. Or maybe it was more like a fail. Actually, it was both.

For decades, taking photos was a major part of my career in community newspapers. My interest in photography goes back to sixth grade when Santa Claus left me a Kodak Brownie Starmite camera. I still have it.

Working for a newspaper becomes an all-consuming proposition, leaving limited time for hobbies. Back in the day, whenever someone asked me about my hobbies, I was forced to reply reading, writing, and taking photos. It wasn’t a good answer. It sounded exactly like what I was doing at work.

It’s said you need to take up hobbies when you retire, and as I approach the 10th anniversary of the decision to leave the workplace, I realize I’ve not made much progress along those lines. My primary activities over the past decades have involved the same things I did when I had a fulltime job at a newspaper — writing and taking photos.

Another curiosity I had as a child was astronomy, and that remains an interest despite the lack of time I’ve spent with it. Last Sunday’s total lunar eclipse seemed like a perfect opportunity to step back into stargazing.

Quite naturally, I chose to mix viewing the eclipse with one of those former job skills turned “hobby” by attempting to take photos of the celestial event. If you place the photos I got of hatching robins at the top of the “success spectrum” (and I do), the blurry images I captured of the lunar eclipse are at the totally opposite extreme.

Talk about bringing a veteran photographer down to earth — no pun intended.

Oh sure, I offered my wife all sorts of excuses when she scrolled through Facebook and showed me the wonderful photos posted by friends near and far. Some of the most dramatic were sourced from people living in the Big Bend region of Texas, where the stars at night are big and bright — deep in the heart of WEST Texas. My apologies to lyricist June Hershey.

I didn’t use the correct lens. I should have gone to manual focus. It was underexposed. But mainly, after the problems were identified, I gave up too soon. I was content to stand in our darkened backyard and witness the heavenly spectacle with the baby robins and occasional opossums, raccoons, and neighborhood cats who happened to pass through. I’m sure they wondered what humans were doing outside at 11 p.m.

Since astronomy was one of my deeper interests when I was growing up, Santa Claus — once again — left me a pretty nice telescope under the Christmas tree one year, and this junior high kid got a lot of use out of it.

That was in North Carolina, and even back then, the densely populated area where we lived generated enough light pollution that the night sky wasn’t dark enough to see everything there is to see up there. Then Dad got a job that relocated us to southern New Mexico, where not only did darker skies enhance skywatching, but so did the absence of tall trees.

It didn’t hurt that Dad’s work was a small part of the NASA space program in the 1960s, so our family’s attention was routinely directed toward space.

Other interests distracted me in high school, but I’ve never totally forgotten the wonder of what can be found beyond the Kármán Line. In retirement, there was one summer when I followed the path of the International Space Station. There are evenings when it is easily seen with the unaided eye if you know where to look.

That interest is often boosted on our frequent visits to the Big Bend, where we often stop at McDonald Observatory near Fort Davis, and on our less frequent visits to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where Sunspot Solar Observatory is nearby. However, I have yet to order a new telescope. I’m not quite that serious about it, since I need to finish some other projects before getting into something else.

Fortunately, this is a great time to get into stargazing, and this area is a great place to be living to do it. We had the total lunar eclipse on Sunday. We’ll be on the fringe of another total lunar eclipse on November 8. And we will see yet another total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

But I’m really looking forward to the total solar eclipse whose path will cross directly over Central Texas on April 8, 2024. Even people who aren’t hobbyists can get excited about that.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.