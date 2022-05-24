Sixty-three motorcyclists showed Kevin Worthy they are Brothers In Arms and that Worthy — a 36-year-old resident of Bangs Nursing Home — is their leader.

In an event orchestrated by Worthy's dad, Rob, the motorcyclists rumbled into Bangs Saturday and parked outside Bangs High School. They met up with Kevin, presented him with a vest covered with patches and swore him in as president of Kevin's honorary motorcycle group — which he had elected to name Brothers In Arms. All of the motorcyclists who were present were made honorary members.

Then they placed Kevin into a motorcycle sidecar and rode to Underwood's Cafeteria for lunch.

Kevin Worthy has medical issues including spina bifida and is paralyzed from the armpits down, Rob Worthy said earlier. When Kevin said he wanted to lead his own motorcycle group, Rob — a motorcyclist who lives in Belton — decided to make that happen. The motorcyclists left Harker Heights Saturday morning for the ride to Brown County.

Rob had initially anticipated having more than 100 motorcyclists on the ride, but having fewer than expected didn't diminish the day.

“It went really amazing," Rob Worthy said. "Kevin was just beside himself, full of excitement. He really enjoyed it. Words can’t express how wonderful it is. You could just see the excitement on his face. It was out of this world.

"We loaded him up in the sidecar and took him over to Underwood’s. He sat there as the president and he ate and we had a really good time. Some really wonderful people, and a lot of hearts got warmed on Saturday. There was a lot of applauding and it was an amazing feel good moment.”