Shrine Club makes $5K donation to volunteer fire departments

Representatives of the Heart of Texas Shrine Club donated a total of $5,000 to area volunteer fire departments Monday.

Fire chiefs from the Dam, Bridge, Winchell, North Lake, May, Blanket, Brookesmith and Zephyr fire departments gathered outside the Brown County Courthouse, where club president Sammie Stewart, accompanied by other members of the club, presented each fire chief with a check for $625. Stewart thanked the fire chiefs for the good jobs their departments do

Representatives of the club planned to travel later to Coleman and Comanche counties to make donations to volunteer fire departments in those counties.

Winchell Fire Chief Steve Adams said the donations are "wonderful."

"There were some major fires, most of the Brownwood area," Adams said, referring to the wildfires of March. "We cover the south end, more or less, but all of the fire departments had emptied their stations out. We sent people to every one of those fires.

"The donations like this go to tires, fuel, everything's gone sky high. We're very fortunate to have the vehicles we've got. We're very thankful to the Shriners for a donation like this. We've got bills ... it will be used for tires, for repairs, fuel.It keeps our organization going. Any kind of donations we get like this are wonderful."

Adams said departments rely on donations and fundraisers for most of their budgets. The county supplies some funds but "we're 90, 95 percent funded by donations and fundraisers," Adams said.

The mission of Shriners International, according to the organization's website, is to:

• Be the premier fraternal organization for men of good character.

• Provide attractive, quality programs and services for its members, their families and their friends in a spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie.

• Foster self-improvement through leadership, education, the perpetuation of moral values and community involvement.

• Serve mankind through the resources of its philanthropy, Shriners Hospitals for Children.