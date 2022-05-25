Britton defeats Lilly in runoff election for Brown County judge

Shane Britton won nearly 63 percent of the votes in Tuesday's Brown County Republican Party runoff election to defeat Brown County Judge Paul Lilly in the race for Lilly's seat. In other races, Precinct 2 County Commissioner Joel Kelton and Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Ted Perez defeated challengers to retain their seats.

"I congratulate him and I wish him the greatest of success," Lilly said of Britton.

Britton, who served as county attorney before resigning so he could challenge Lilly, received 2,313 votes. Lilly, who is in his first term as county judge, received 1,371 votes, according to unofficial results from the Brown County Elections Office. In the commissioners race, Kelton received 399 votes (54.8 percent) and challenger Jeff Hoskinson received 329 votes. in the justice of the peace race, Perez received 432 votes (54.3 percent) and challenger H.Q. Thomas received 363 votes.

Britton, Kelton and Perez do not have Democrat opponents in the November general election.

Britton said he is “very excited with the results. I’m not surprised but I am very happy. And I thank the voters for their support and for all of my supporters who have called and texted and messaged me and encouraged me. Brighter days are ahead in Brown County and I’m ready to get to work.“

Britton said he was not surprised at his large margin of victory. “I believe in the voters and I believe in Brown County, and they knew what they needed to do, and they did it," Britton said. "I think people are ready for a change.

"I’m eager to get to work. It will be a long seven months till January 1 because I’m ready to get to work now. It won’t be long till we’ll start the budget process and I hope that Judge Lilly allows me to participate in some way in that process and at least allow me to attend and give my input."

Britton said he will work hard to make county government more transparent. Britton also said, "we’re going to work really, really hard at controlling spending, thereby reducing taxes, and we are going to reopen the county court on Jan. 1. I hope that I can get some cases scheduled. Jan. 1 will be a holiday but I’m hoping by Jan. 2 we start having court."

Britton said he knew he was taking a gamble in giving up his county attorney seat to run for county judge. “A lot of people asked me, why would you give up a sure thing for something that you were relying on the will of the voters, and it was worth it," Britton said. "It was worth it to me to make that sacrifice, or potential sacrifice, to make Brown County better.

Britton said he plans to continue the Brown County Emergency Management chaplaincy program, which began under Lilly's tenure.

“Absolutely we’re going to continue that," Britton said. "I’ve already talked to several pastors about participating in that process. I look forward to continuing that because I think it’s a fantastic program."

Britton also said he will continue the grant coordinator position, which was created at Lilly's request shortly after Lilly took office. "We will continue with that position," Britton said. "I just don’t know who the person will be.”