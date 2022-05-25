MAY — Representatives of North Lake Community Church honored the May ISD faculty Tuesday during a school assembly, first by presenting an apple and a small homemade cross to each faculty member and then making a presentation to retiring superintendent Steve Howard and his wife, Laura.

Nick Heupel, who is currently the May High School principal and will be he school district's superintendent in the 2022-'23 school year, introduced the church's pastor, Ron Keener, at the beginning of the assembly, held in the gym. Keener was accompanied by church members Linda Lemond, Marla Renfro, Barbara Clay, Janet Bolton and Dee Hart.

The North Lake group first presented retiring teacher Susan Edwards with a gift on behalf of the church. Then, one at a time, each faculty member was called to the gym floor to be presented with an apple from a basket.

"Several Sunday’s ago, I preached a sermon and one of the scriptures I used was Psalms 17:8 which says 'you’re the apple of my eye,'" Keener said. And I said 'I wonder if anybody still takes apples to their teachers like we used to.'"

Keener said church members Lemond and Clay had "a brainstorm idea. They said 'you talked about apples for teachers and we want to do that for the May school.'"

Keener said he called United Supermarkets store director Lynn Day, who said "I'll give you the apples."

Lemond and Clay put together a scripture reference and tied it to each apple, Keener explained. Each apple was "first of all, recognition to each of you," Keener said. "You are very special. You are the apple of God's eye. With that, we are telling you that we appreciate what you do."

Keener asked Steve and Laura Howard to join the North Lake group on the gym floor. Steve Howard has been with the May school district for 27 years including five years as superintendent. Laura Howard has been a May teacher.

"He has stayed the course for 27 years because he deeply cares about the students," Keener said.

Church representatives presented the Howards with gifts including a piece of jewelry with a scripture Bolton made for Laura Howard, and a framed retirement poster with for Steve Howard.

Howard addressed the May students, saying, "It's been a fast 27 years. "You guys that are graduating, I'm telling you, it will go in a hurry. So make the best out of life each and every day. Keep God in the forefront. God never promised you tomorrow, so make today the best day ever."

Laura Howard said, "I'm going to miss you all. We'll still be around. We love you all. We love every one of you."