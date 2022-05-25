Tuesday night storm brings hail, flash flooding, high winds

The severe thunderstorm that hit Brown County Tuesday night produced hail, high winds and flash flooding in some parts of the county and caused power outages. The storm prompted a tornado warning around 5 p.m., although no tornado was confirmed.

Some parts of the county received up to 4 inches of rain.

“It looks like the worst of the storm, the most severe part of it, went across the southern edge of the county," Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston said. "We did have a tornado warning right after 5. It was for Coleman County and southwestern Brown County. They had quite a bit of hail, anywhere from pea sized to golfball sized. There was no major structure damage other than probably roof damage from the hail and wind. We got quite a few reports from the Zephyr area of hail damage to vehicles and a few windows in houses.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Wiley said also said there were reports of quarter-sized to golfball-sized hail and trees blown down.

"We have reports of golfball sized hail in Brookesmith and quarter sized hail in Brownwood, and right there on the far eastern part of the county,” Wiley said. "There are some wind damage reports on the south-southeast side of Brownwood, trees blown down and some flooding.”

Wiley did not have reports of wind speed, but said the strongest winds "would’ve been in the southern part of the county. That’s where they would’ve been the strongest. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were winds in excess of 70 mph. These storms in general were producing anywhere from 60 to 80. mph winds.“

The Corinne T. Smith Animal Center posted on its Facebook page:

"Our small shelter took a hit (Tuesday night)." The storm caused flooding and downed power lines, and the center lost power to an entire kennel building, the center said in its Facebook post.

"We are already over capacity and this blow hits hard," the post continued. "There will be much work to do (Wednesday).