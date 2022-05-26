Brown County 4-H news and updates

Dates to remember

May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day

June 1 – Deadline to Submit Senior Spotlight Form

6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX

14 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, TX

22 – 24 – D-7 4-H Leadership Lab, Lueders, TX

27 – State Fair Lamb/Goat Validation 9am – 10am at the Extension Office

28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens

Brown County 4-H would like to spotlight graduating 4-H seniors. YOU MUST BE CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN THE 2021-2022 4-H YEAR. If you would like for us to spotlight you on Facebook and the newsletter follow the link below to fill out the form https://brown.agrilife.org/brown-county-4-h-senior-spotlight/

The deadline to submit your form is JUNE 1ST. For more information contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

2022 4-H Multi-County Camp is set for July 6th – 8th at Heart of Texas Bible Camp, Brady, Texas. This is camp is a great opportunity to meet 4-Hers from other counties in District 7! During the camp there will be swimming, games, leadership opportunities, dance, and a fun filled packed 2 days!

Stay tuned for registration deadline and more information. If you are interested in participating at Multi-County Camp contact the Extension Office.

If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, PLEASE bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers. PLEASE RETURN RABBIT FEED CONTAINERS!

It is that time to start putting your record book together. If you are planning on putting a record book together here is the website to find the forms and other information you may need for your record book https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/recordbooks/

Due Dates:

June 1st – Must submit categories

June 16th – Deadline to submit for county review

If you are a senior age 4-Her that is planning to apply for Gold Star you must submit a recordbook.

If you need assistance, training material or have any questions contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

If you are planning on exhibiting a steer at the Brown County Youth Fair or a State Show it is mandatory that the steer is validated. If you are planning on showing a heifer at any fall shows and has not been validated, you will need to have it at validation. Steer/Heifer validation will be on June 28, 2022, 9:00am – 11:00am (MUST BE IN LINE BY 11:00am) at Bob Clarks pens. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

If you are exhibiting a lamb and/or goat at the State Fair, there will be validation on June 27th 9:00am – 10:00am at the Extension Office. You must have purchased a tag to validate. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office.

4-H and FFA members and calves will be darting every direction at the Earl Q Wilson arena during the Brown County Rodeo when youngsters will chase and attempt to catch and halter a calf. This will sure become one of the most chaotic and favorite events at the rodeo. The winners will return to the Brown County Fair as an exhibitor with a project they purchase with funds from their prize voucher.

The Brown County Fair Association is excited to add a new event to the rodeo, the Calf Scramble for Brown County high school age students that will be participating in the 2023 Brown County Youth Fair. The participant must be an incoming Freshman through incoming senior for the school year 2022-2023. There is no cost to participate. The top six participants from Thursday night and Friday night will compete Saturday for two $500 vouchers to be used toward a project at the 2022 Brown County Youth Fair.

Brownwood C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for volunteers (grades 9th – 12th) on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 8:00am – 12:00pm. The event will be held at Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood. On-shore volunteers are needed to assist with all aspects of event setup and facilitation.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a program to enrich the lives of children with special needs, supporting their families and strengthening communities through the sport of fishing.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can register by going to https://castforkids.org/event/lakebrownwood/.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Tom Green County are proud to present the Sheep Capital Lamb Camp to be held in San Angelo, Texas on the fairgrounds July 29 – July 31, 2022. The camp will be open to incoming 3rd Graders through Seniors in high school, and exhibitors of all levels of experience are welcome to participate.

Camp will be a three-day program, kicking off on Friday, July 29, with registration that morning, and the clinic starting shortly after Noon. Saturday will be a full day of clinic information, and hands on experience for the showman. Sunday will wrap things up with a showmanship contest for the age divisions, and an awards program wrapping up just after lunch!

The registration fee will include breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and lunch Saturday and Sunday, a t-shirt, and a camp packet.

Registration and information can be found at:

https://www.sanangelorodeo.com/p/livestock1/sheep-capital-lamp-camp

Registration is available beginning May 2. Forms may be mailed to:

San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, Attn: Brittni Kaczyk, 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903

or submitted by e-mail to: Brittni@sanangelorodeo.com

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2021-2022 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you not to enroll until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will “tag” them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!