Brownwood High School class of 1957 planning 65th reunion

Linda Traylor Chism recalled her years as a Brownwood High School student in the 1950s as "the greatest of all times."

Chism, who now lives in Longview and is a member of the Brownwood class of 1957, is helping organize the 65th reunion of the class. The reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the Brownwood Country Club.

“We had our 50th in 2007 and we had a big, big turnout for that one," Chism said. "This one’s going to be our 65th reunion. We’re going to cut it a little shorter this year because we’ve got so many that are having to get rides there and people to help them come.

“We’re not going to have a program like we did at the 50th. We’re having a speaker. We’re having the minister for prayer. We’re honoring the ones who have gone on before us. It’s going to be really nice. We’ve had so many to go on. We’ve got about 30 right now coming.”

She said the speaker will be Elwana Hawthorne Brewster, who is a member of the class of '57.

When asked to describe life at Brownwood High School in 1957, Chism said, “I look back now and it was the greatest of all times. We had a wonderful class. Most of the members of that class were band members so we were really a close-knit group. We traveled together to the games. Most of the class is made up of the band members and Wendell Dodds was our president and our drum major.

"We look back now and we just had the best class. We were all very close and loved each other so much and that’s why we’ve had such good results I think with our reunions.”

Chism said after attending Brownwood schools for 11 years, she went on to graduate from high school in Fort Worth.

"I got married the end of my junior year and I finished at Green B. Trimble in Forth Worth, which was a huge school compared to Brownwood," Chism said.

Chism was 13 when she met her future husband, Odell, who was a 16-year-old student in Zephyr.

"I met him at Coggin Park playing tennis and fell in love with him the minute I saw him," Chism said. "I knew I was going to marry him and I did. We went together four years."

Linda and Odell Chism went on to live in Fort Worth, Dallas and Terrell before moving to Longview in 2018. Odell Chism died in 2019.

““He was a wonderful man, I’ll tell you," Chism said.

Anyone who wants to attend who has not yet RSVP'd should contact Nelda Masey at 325-998-5704, Chism said.