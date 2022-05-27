Defendant sentenced to 12 years for stabbing man with pocketknife

District Attorney Micheal Murray's office reported Miguel Angel Claudio was convicted in 35th Judicial District Court of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Claudio plead guilty to the court and filed an application for deferred adjudication probation. Assistant District Attorney Alex Hunn presented evidence that on Dec. 5, 2020, Claudio stabbed Trevor Ross with a pocket knife. The evidence showed Claudio was attempting to force his girlfriend to leave a family gathering and was confronted by Ross. After the two were separated, Claudio produced the pocket knife and stabbed Ross by surprise.

Brownwood officer Steven Dekaratry responded and disarmed Claudio, who was still holding the knife. Claudio was arrested on scene and Ross was transported to Hendrick Medical Center for treatment. He has recovered from his injuries.

Claudio admitted to a prior conviction in Illinois for domestic battery in 2003, as well as two protective order violations. Claudio was also charged with interfering with an emergency call in April of this year.

Aggravated assault carries a punishment range of 2-20 years. Judge Mike Smith denied Claudio's request for probation.

Justin Lynn Weiershausen pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jordan Ruben Mendoza, on probation for evidence tampering, was sentenced to five years in prison.

William Joe Bailey pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Brennon Oshea McDowell pleaded guilty to assault family violence occlusion and was was sentenced to three years in prison.

Charles Austin Shaw pleaded guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

Anthony Vernaci pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

David Strickland pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.