Memorial Day ceremonies planned at Eastlawn, veterans memorial

Memorial Day will be observed in Brown County Monday, May 30.

At 9:30 a.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a ceremony at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Blvd. in Early.

At 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial, just east of the hospital.

Two local veterans, Lt. Gen.Terry Scott from Coleman and Maj. Billy Branch from Comanche County, will be honored at the 11 a.m. ceremony, where retired Brig. Gen. Dan Locker will be the master of ceremonies.

Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember the nation's fallen heroes, especially the 259 Brown County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Memorial Day is celebrated each year across the United States on the last Monday in May honoring those who served and died from battle. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.