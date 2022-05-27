TGIF: The poppies in Flanders Fields continue to bloom

Brownwood Bulletin

It’s become a Memorial Day tradition here at TGIF to reflect on a poem that, for many of us who worked in the Brownwood Bulletin newsroom, was the essence of what it commemorates. Written on a World War I battlefield more than a century ago, “In Flanders Fields” is a moving tribute to fallen soldiers written by Canadian army physician John McCrae.

My “tickler” file for columns holds several ideas, so I’m not at a loss for topics this week. Accordingly, my initial inclination this year was to skip the tradition. Perhaps readers have grown weary of having me go through the story of how “In Flanders Fields” became so deeply associated with the national holiday. Perhaps its words have become too familiar — familiar to the point that we know them, but don’t appreciate them.

Ultimately, I relented. What good is a tradition if it’s not upheld?

Let’s read those words again but read them while being in the moment. Let’s put ourselves not only on a battlefield in Belgium during World War I, but also on a sinking ship at Pearl Harbor, or a field during the Revolutionary War, or a rice paddy in Vietnam, or anywhere else that American men and women have fought for freedom.

“In Flanders fields the poppies grow between the crosses, row on row,

“That mark our place; and in the sky the larks, still bravely singing, fly scarce heard amid the guns below.

“We are the Dead. Short days ago we lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, loved, and were loved, and now we lie in Flanders fields.

“Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw the torch; be yours to hold it high.

“If ye break faith with us who die we shall not sleep, though poppies grow In Flanders fields.”

Longtime readers will recall my yearly recap about how a former Brownwood Bulletin reporter, the late Harriette Graves, would frequently recite “In Flanders Fields” toward the end of May. Memorial Day was among the handful of national holidays honoring America’s armed forces that were personally important to Harriette. She introduced me to this particular poem decades ago because she wrote about it every Memorial Day. For many years, she was intensely involved in one of the Memorial Day ceremonies that are held in Brown County. With those memories still fresh, I decided to continue her practice in this setting.

Wild poppies flower when other plants around them are dead. Their seeds can lie on the ground for years, but when there is no competing vegetation, which happens when someone tills the ground, those seeds will sprout. Churned soil was abundant on the battlefield of the Western Front in Belgium. So, in 1915, when McCrae wrote his poem, blood-red poppies — also considered a symbol of sleep — blossomed around him in a way no one there had ever seen.

Major McCrae, a surgeon attached to the Canadian 1st Field Artillery Brigade, had spent more than two weeks treating injured men — Canadians, British, Indians, French, and Germans — in the Ypres Salient. It had been an ordeal he thought hardly survivable. McCrae described it in a letter to his mother as “17 days of Hades.”

One casualty particularly affected McCrae. A friend and former student, Lt. Alexis Helmer of Ottawa, had been killed when a shell burst on May 2, 1915. The young lieutenant was buried later that night, and McCrae was called upon to perform the funeral in the absence of an official chaplain. The service was conducted in darkness to maintain security.

The next evening, sitting on the rear step of an ambulance, McCrae vented his anguish by composing a poem. Initially titled “We Shall Not Sleep,” the work was almost never published. The unit’s commanding officer retrieved it from the trash and sent it to newspapers in England. The London publication “Punch” published it on Dec. 8, 1915.

I’ve pulled these historic details from several public sources, but the message found in the poem is as current as this morning’s headlines.

Generations later, “In Flanders Fields” is perhaps the best-known tribute to those who gave their lives in military battle. However, it won’t be the only tribute that will be voiced this weekend. The sacrifices that today’s generation of freedom-fighters are making bring the struggles of World War I and all other military conflicts through our nation’s history into focus.

In peacetime, the sacrifices such patriots make — allowing others to enjoy the freedoms we so often take for granted — can be easily forgotten amid pressing issues of the day. The images we see on our screens coming out of Ukraine are awful reminders of the horrors our armed forces stand ready to prevent here. Our many freedoms are just as easily taken for granted when battles are fought far from home.

Debates rage about when, where, and for how long we should put our troops in harm’s way, but the dedication of our military men and women — as well as their devoted families — is never up for debate. On this Memorial Day weekend, we remember them and those who served before them, but especially those who sacrificed everything for freedom.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.