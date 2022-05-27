TSTC workforce training opportunities available in Brownwood

Ben Barkley / Texas State Technical College

Registration for two workforce training programs at Texas State Technical College’s Brownwood campus is still open.

TSTC will offer Electrical Systems and Electrical Motor Control courses, which are part of the Industrial Systems training program. The Electrical Systems course will be taught June 6-10, while the Electric Motor Control course will be taught June 13-17.

Those who complete the Electrical Systems course and Electric Motor Control course will receive a Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) certificate. SACA’s mission is to develop and deploy modular Industry 4.0 certifications for a wide range of industries.

“SACA’s vision is to provide highly affordable, accessible certifications that significantly increase the number of individuals who possess the skills represented by these credentials, thereby ensuring that companies have the highly-skilled workers they need, and individuals are prepared to be successful in an Industry 4.0 world,” said Cindy Brunett, TSTC’s executive director of workforce training.

Raquel Mata, TSTC’s associate provost in Brownwood, said having the workforce training programs available will help local industries.

“We are really excited to offer the Industrial Systems program at our Brownwood campus as part of TSTC's workforce training,” she said. “The Brownwood area has a strong manufacturing presence, which means there is a demand for skilled employees now. The SACA courses will teach students the mechanical and electrical knowledge necessary to begin or advance their careers at our local industry partners.”

The Electrical Systems course prepares individuals to connect, adjust, operate, troubleshoot and analyze electrical circuits using basic electrical components, including resistors, capacitors, inductors, DC motors, solenoids, manual switches, relays, fuses, circuit breakers, transformers and indicators. Other key skills will include adhering to electrical safety rules; reading electrical circuit diagrams; applying Ohm’s Law and Kirchoff’s Law; using digital multimeters; interpreting series/parallel circuits; and assessing power/circuit protection.

The Electric Motor Control course prepares individuals to connect, adjust and operate electrical motor control circuits using 3-phase AC motors, reversing magnetic motor starters with overloads, drum switches, control relays, timer relays, pushbutton switches, selector switches, limit switches, pressure switches and float switches. Other key skills will include adhering to motor control safety rules; reading ladder logic circuit diagrams; checking for proper ground connections; wiring motors for high and low voltage; and interpreting common motor control application circuits.

The need for industrial machinery mechanics will increase over the next few years. According to onetonline.org, such positions are expected to grow by 13% in Texas by 2028. The average salary for an industrial machinery mechanic in Texas is $57,600, according to the website.

Anyone interested in the classes may register at the Brownwood campus, 305 Booker St., or call 325-643-5987.

Registration for the fall semester is underway. For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.