Water: Essential for survival

Water is critical to our overall health. It is widely accepted that humans can survive for more than a month without food, but only a few days without water.

Water transports glucose, oxygen, and fat to working muscles. It also transports waste products away from working muscles and out of the body.

Water helps us digest our food and lubricates our joints, organs, and tissues.

A little-known fact about water is that we get it from more than just fluids, it is a major component of many foods. In fact, meal consumption is very important in ensuring full hydration on a day-to-day basis.

Eating foods with high water content adds volume but minimal calories to the diet. Foods with high water content promote a feeling of fullness. Fruits and vegetables are two food groups that have generally high-water content.

Among the fruits that are high in water content are: watermelon, citrus fruits, grapes, apples, papaya, and strawberries.

Vegetables high in water content are: carrots, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, squash, and broccoli.

During the summer months, it is especially important to be sure to keep hydrated, especially with young children and older adults.

You, or someone you know, might avoid water because it “has no taste.”

There are ways to flavor your water, without adding sugar. Mixing and matching fruits like watermelon, peaches, oranges, and strawberries in a pitcher of water can make for a flavorful and colorful drink. Mint leaves and cucumber are also popular additions to a glass of water.

Kids can be allowed to choose fruits and vegetables to flavor water or a smoothie to increase their hydration.

Monthly Recipe: Yogurt Parfait

Serves: 6 (1 parfait per serving) Ingredients:

4 cups fresh or thawed frozen fruit, such as bananas, strawberries, peaches, or mango

3 cups nonfat plain yogurt

1½ cups granola

Optional Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons sliced almonds

Materials

6 cups or bowls

Cutting board

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Sharp knife Instructions

If using fresh fruit, rinse, peel, and/or trim as needed. If using thawed frozen fruit, drain any excess juices. Cut fruit into ¼- inch thick slices. There should be about 3 cups total.

Layer ¼ cup yogurt into each of 6 cups or bowls. Top with ¼ cup sliced fruit and 2 Tablespoons granola.

Repeat layers one more time, ending with a layer of granola.

If using, top with sliced almonds.

Chef's Notes

Layer parfait just before serving to keep granola crunchy.

Use any high-fiber cereal you like instead of granola.

Try topping with rinsed, chopped fresh mint leaves for extra flavor and color.

To save money, use fresh fruits that are in season. When seasonal fruits are hard to find, use thawed frozen fruit.

Use leftover fruit in Fruit Smoothies.

Use Homemade Granola.

Source: http://cookingmatters.org/recipes/yog urt-parfait

