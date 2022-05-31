Army veteran, VFW commander: 'So many have given so much'

Gene Deason / Special to the Bulletin

James Masters, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278, drew upon speeches delivered in the 19th century to help define the meaning of patriotism in his message at the annual Memorial Day observance Monday morning at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

Masters said, “So many have given so much, it’s hard to focus on what is patriotism… Without patriotism, we would have no heroes to honor.”

The retired lieutenant colonel who served in the U.S. Army agreed with Oliver Wendell Holmes, who in one of his historic speeches about Memorial Day — then known as Decoration Day — said it stands as the nation’s most sacred holiday. Holmes, who was a colonel during the Civil War in which he was wounded three times, served as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1902 to 1932.

Masters also reflected on the words of President Abraham Lincoln during his address at Gettysburg in 1863: “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.” At least, Lincoln got the last part of that correct.

“There is no greater love. There’s a sense of purpose that’s no less relevant today,” Masters said, adding that those America honor today pledged their lives and sacred honor to the cause of patriotism.

“We pause to reflect what has been sacrificed,” Masters said.

As the observance got under way, VFW Auxiliary President Stephenie Reed presented members of Gold Star Families with flowers in their honor. VFW Post Chaplain Wes Reynolds voiced the opening and closing prayers, and Dr. John Dunn led those attending in the singing of the National Anthem. He also played “Taps” to end the ceremony.