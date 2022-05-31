Brown County Rodeo is June 2-4 at fairgrounds

The 58th Annual Brown County Rodeo will be June 2-4 at the Earl Q. Wilson Arena, located at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Grand entry each night will be at 8 p.m.

The rodeo is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Brown County Youth Fair and will include mutton bustin, free style bull fighting, bull riding and other events.

Veterans and first responders with ID are free Thursday Night.

Purchase tickets early at Citizens National Bank and KOXE Radio. Tickets purchased early are $8 for adults and $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

The rodeo will also include the First Annual Rodeo Relay at the 2022.

Four couples who will compete on either Thursday or Friday night with the top two couples competing on Saturday night for the chance to win a one-carot lab grown diamond or $2,500 gift certificate to Swindle's Jewelry in Stephenville.

The Rodeo Relay:

• Spin a complete circle 10 times on the knob of a bat

• Run down to a bouncy ball

• Bounce back to their partner

The partner will complete the relay in reverse (bounce, run, and spin) and then run to the finish line.