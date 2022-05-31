Two veterans honored at Memorial Day program in Brownwood

Gene Deason / Special to the Bulletin

Two decorated military veterans from Coleman and Comanche counties were honored at the Memorial Day program held Monday morning at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial in Brownwood’s Camp Bowie.

Lt. Gen. Terry Scott of Coleman County, who served in the Army for 32 years, and Maj. Billy T. Branch of Comanche County, who served in the Marine Corps for 25 years, spoke at the program after their introductions. Commemorative plagues have been erected to document their distinguished military careers.

“What we do here today is right. It is proper,” said Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby in opening remarks. “We come to remember, we come to honor the heritage given to us. The heroes, we call them, because they stood for what is right. This is our heritage. We call it freedom. We call it independence. Sometimes we call it liberty.”

Looby said independence is celebrated on July 4, and those who heard the call of service are honored on Veterans Day.

“But on Memorial Day,” he added, “we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who perished in service to our country.” Upon entering the military, “each individual speaks an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic — not to defend a political party or political leader or way of life or ideology, but to defend a Constitution…. We are, and we will remain, one nation under God.”

Those at the Monday program came “to acknowledge and honor those who died that we might be free, that our children might be free, that those not yet born should be allowed to be born and live free, under the Constitution, and no movement and no individual will be allowed to take that freedom," Looby said. "For this, we gave our all.”

Looby closed his remarks by asking the audience to pray by singing with him, “God Bless America.”

Also participating in the program were Brig. Gen. Dan Locker, master of ceremonies; Brig. Gen. Steve Korenek, who introduced Scott and read his commemorative plague; Al Sniadecki of Carrollton, president of the United States Marine Corps Force Recon Association, an organization for which Branch is a member of the board; Dr. Steve Kelly, former Veterans Memorial president, who read the commemorative plague honoring Branch; Dr. John Dunn, singing of the National Anthem and playing of “Taps”; and members of Boy Scout Troop 14, flag ceremony.

During the program, the American Legion Post 196 presented framed certificates to representatives of local businesses that are flying the American flag daily. Those are Citizens National Bank, Bruner Auto Group, and Bostick’s Auto and Truck Sales.

The plaque for Scott, a 1960 graduate of Coleman High and 1964 graduate of Texas A&M, reads in part, “He was commissioned as an Army infantry officer. His 32 years of military experience included commands of tactical units at all levels from platoons through division. He served in six foreign countries and participate in five combat tours.”

He was wounded twice in combat. He was commanding general of the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, and earned numerous awards including two Silver Stars. He retired in 1996. From 1997 to 2001, he was director of the National Security Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, teaching graduate and executive level programs on national security matters. He earned his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

More recently, he has taught political science and honors courses at Howard Payne University.

He and his wife, Carol Wilson Scott, have two daughters and four grandchildren.

His plaque is on the west side of the Veterans Memorial complex near the parking lot.

The plaque for Branch reads in part, “Major Billy T. Branch is member No. 25 in the Force Recon Association. Historically, Force Recon was the premiere Marine Corps Special Operations Unit, performing deep reconnaissance and direct action clandestine operations.”

He enlisted in the Marines in 1953, and in 1960, he joined 1st Force Recon as a scout swimmer and free-fall parachutist, becoming a team leader. He performed some of the first Marine night “HALOs” — high altitude low opening — parachute jumps in 1963. He was a pioneer in complex covert insertion and extraction techniques. In 1996 while serving in Vietnam, he was awarded a Bronze Star with Combat “V” for selfless heroic actions despite multiple severe wounds.

After his tour, he had critically important leadership and training assignments. He is authorized to wear multiple significant awards, and retired in 1978 after 25 years of service. He has since been involved in ranching, hunting, guiding, and horsemanship activities, including being a horsemanship instructor for special needs children.

His plaque is on the south side of the Veterans Memorial complex along the concrete walkway.

Speakers at Monday’s program said the inclusion of two military servicemen with distinguished records from neighboring counties underscores the regional aspect of the memorial.

The Veterans Memorial includes 12 granite tablets around a 75-foot diameter concrete circle that honor all veterans but especially the 259 individuals from Brown County who died serving in the military; the 36th Infantry Division-Texas National Guard, that trained at Camp Bowie during World War II; Camp Bowie itself; the 36th Division Battalion lost in the Vosges Mountains of France; the 36th Division Battalion lost on Java; and several other individuals with significant military records.

The World War I and World War II monuments were moved from their initial sites to the complex from other locations in the city. Plaques are also in place honoring veterans from the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan, and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The park also includes static displays of World War II military equipment.

A concrete walking trail just under one-half mile is featured.

The memorial is located across from Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, near property that was used as the parade grounds for the Army’s sprawling Camp Bowie during World War II.