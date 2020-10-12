Betty Joyce Lowery

Brownwood Bulletin

Betty Joyce Burleson Lowery, 91, a lifelong resident of De Leon, went home to her Lord and Savior Friday, October 9, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Betty was born October 1, 1929, in Eastland County to Dewey C. Burleson and Joycie M. Hirst Burleson. She married D.D. Lowery April 24, 1947, in De Leon.

Betty was a long-time member of De Leon First Baptist Church. She retired from the banking industry after many years of service with her last position as a new accounts representative. Betty was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. She enjoyed watching sports, gardening, shopping, and going out to eat with her many dear friends. Betty loved supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many hobbies. She would try her best to make as many sporting events and school activities as possible. Betty’s family was the center of her life. She was a devoted and loving wife, attentive and selfless mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother, and a true friend to so many. Above all, she was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior. The kindness and courtesy Betty showed everyone she met throughout her life was a true reflection of her gratitude for God’s love and favor in her life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty left a loving legacy in her family. She is survived by her son, Burl Lowery and wife, Agatha; daughter, Becky Golden; grandchildren, Diana Flanagan and husband, Corby, Melody Smith and husband, Cody, Tara Snyder and husband, James, Amber Bates and husband, Justin, and Hunter Golden and wife, Meagan; great-grandchildren, William Flanagan, Ryan Flanagan, Zach Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Jacob Davis, Caylee Smith, Macy Smith, Ryan Snyder, Dylan Snyder, Kinsey Bates, Cason Bates, Caroline Bates, Cole Bates and Makynlie Ryon; numerous nieces and nephews; other extended family; and many loving friends.

Betty has been reunited with her husband, D.D. Lowery, parents, Dewey C. Burleson, Hershel Burleson and Joycie Hirst Burleson; brother, John Burleson; sister, Alvena Reynolds; and son-in-law, Ronnie Golden.

Funeral services celebrating Betty’s life were held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at De Leon First Baptist Church with Brother Daniel Harper officiating. Interment followed in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Comanche County. Serving as pallbearers were Hunter Golden, Justin Bates, Corby Flanagan, Cody Smith, James Snyder and Joe Burnett. Honorary pallbearers were William Flanagan, Ryan Flanagan, Zach Davis, Jacob Davis, Ryan Snyder, Dylan Snyder, Cason Bates, and Cole Bates. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to De Leon First Baptist Church or a local charity of your choice, in memory of Betty. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.