Harold R. Skelton, 72, of Coleman died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5- 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan St. in Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at the First Baptist Church, 200 East College Ave. in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Masonic graveside rites will follow at the Hill Cemetery in southern Coleman County.

He was born October 17, 1947 in Coleman to John Skelton and Mary Doris White Skelton. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service in San Antonio and worked for a private firm in Uvalde, and then opened his own accounting firm in in Coleman. He married Caroline Throgmorton on June 15, 1968 in Coleman.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Skelton of Coleman; his sister, Barbara Gifford of Coleman; his brother, David Skelton of North Lake.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman County Youth Sports Complex, 312 S. Colorado St., Coleman, Texas 76834 or to the First Baptist Church, 200 East College Avenue, Coleman, Texas 76834.

