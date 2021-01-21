Rep. August Pfluger: Biden’s liberal wish list threatens TX-11 jobs, national security

Brownwood Bulletin

President Joe Biden’s swearing-in marks the beginning of Democrat control of the House, Senate and White House. With that, Democrats will seek to impose a number of Leftist policies that will directly impact our district.

Here is what the Biden administration has in store for the first 100 days:

Roping us back into the disastrous Paris Climate Accords, halting the Keystone XL pipeline, imposing overburdensome regulations on the oil and gas industry, raising the minimum wage to $15, executing bail outs to state and local governments in Blue states, raising corporate taxes and capital gains, and weakening our border security and incentivizing illegal immigration by expediting the citizenship of 11 million illegal immigrants.

These policies are not about uplifting the working class, they are not about promoting inclusion, and they are certainly not about combatting the so-called climate crisis; they are about pushing through an extensive liberal wish list without discussion, debate, or compromise.

The incoming administration’s proposed actions will weaken our national and energy security, harm our economy, and broaden the scope and power of big government; worse, they seriously threaten the jobs and livelihoods of many in this district.

Through my voice, my vote, and legislation, I will do everything in my power to stop these intrusive policies and protect our jobs and freedoms in District 11.

Already, I have introduced the Saving America’s Energy Act, which aims to protect oil and gas workers and put safeguards in place against anti-energy Democrats by preventing the Biden administration from banning fracking and drill permits on Federal lands.

I have also co-sponsored impactful legislation that will uphold our Second Amendment rights, hold the Supreme Court at nine justices, prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding abortions or entities that perform abortions, address the national debt, and make targeted reforms to our federal election system.

Conservatives have our work cut out for us. Thank you for putting your trust in me — I am up for the task.