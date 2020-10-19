10U Glory Sheffield girls take first place in weekend games

Brownwood Bulletin

This past weekend saw a first-place finish again for the 10U Glory Sheffield girls.

They were 6-0 on the weekend, and easily took the championship winning 11-0 and outscoring their opponents by a combined 50 to 3. Everyone contributed to the team's success.

This team will only lose three girls with the rest returning in the spring.

Brenda Allen and Corinne Sheffield were named MVP's for their effort and stellar performances on the mound. The pitching duo combined for 19 innings pitched, allowed 8 hits, 3 runs (1 Earned), 54 strikeouts for a combined ERA of .305 and a combined 3 no hitters.