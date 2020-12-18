Location of Richland Springs-Balmorhea state final uncertain again

Paul Harris / San Angelo Standard-Times

It appeared San Angelo would be the site of a state championship football game for the first time since 2007, but that may not be the case after all.

The Class 1A Division II state final between Richland Springs and Balmorhea was reported to be rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at San Angelo Stadium by six-man football expert Leman Saunders.

Richland Springs ISD also announced the game's details in a since-deleted Facebook post.

However, Balmorhea ISD officials are saying the time, date and location are not official, according to sixmania.com.

The game was originally set to be played Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the rest of the state finals, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Per the UIL Football Playoff Information Handbook, if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to reschedule games at a site determined by both schools by Jan. 16.

No. 1-ranked Balmorhea (11-1) has won 11 straight games and is shooting for its first state title.

No. 3 Richland Springs (12-0) is on a 26-game winning streak and looking to bring home its 10th state title.