Richland Springs-Balmorhea state final rescheduled for San Angelo

Paul Harris / San Angelo Standard-Times

For the first time since 2007, San Angelo will be the site of a state championship football game.

The Class 1A Division II state final between Richland Springs and Balmorhea has been officially rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at San Angelo Stadium, according to a Facebook post by Balmorhea ISD.

The game's details were first reported nine days ago on Dec. 18, but Balmorhea ISD officials stressed that it wasn't finalized.

Balmorhea's announcement on Sunday, Dec. 27, finally made it official.

The game was originally set to be played Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the rest of the state finals, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Per the UIL Football Playoff Information Handbook, if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to reschedule games at a site determined by both schools by Jan. 16.

No. 1-ranked Balmorhea (11-1) has won 11 straight games and is shooting for its first state title.

No. 3 Richland Springs (12-0) is on a 26-game winning streak and looking to bring home its 10th state title.

Both head coaches have been a part of state championship games in San Angelo.

Balmorhea's Vance Jones took Sanderson to the 2002 state final and lost 51-46 to Calvert.

Richland Springs' Jerry Burkhart oversaw the Coyotes' state-title run in 2007, which ended with a 98-54 win over Rule at San Angelo Stadium.

That contest was also notable for being the final game of Tyler Ethridge's career. The Richland Springs spread back set the national record for touchdown passes, and he threw the last one in San Angelo.