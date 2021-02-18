Brownwood boys basketball team to take on Burkburnett in playoff opener

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood boys basketball team will play its Class 4A bidistrict game against the Burkburnett Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Monday in Breckenridge. Inclement weather prevented the game from being played this week.

Brownwood is 13-9 overall and finished 4-3 in District 6-4A as the No. 3 playoff seed. The Lions didn’t get to play their final district game against Lampasas, also because of inclement weather.

When the Lions take the floor Monday, it will be their first game in 13 days.

Burkburnett ended the regular season 15-9 overall and 7-3 in District 5-4A and finished as the No. 2 playoff seed behind Wichita Falls Hirschi, which was 10-0 in district.

Brownwood and Burkburnett have two common opponents this season. Brownwood beat Wichita Falls Rider 57-46, while Burkburnett beat Rider twice by scores of 58-50 and 63-50. Also, the Lions split two games with District 6-4A rival Stephenville, falling 56-43 but winning their second meeting 61-47. Burkburnett beat Stephenville 81-75 in overtime.