Brownwood boys battle in playoff-opening loss to Burkburnett

The Brownwood High School boys basketball team lost its first-round playoff game 77-70 to Burkburnett on Monday in Breckenridge.

The Lions finished their season with a record of 13-10.

Brownwood was the No. 3 seed from District 6-4A, which earned the Lions a bidistrict matchup with Burkburnett, the No. 2 seed from 5-4A.

Burkburnett improved to 16-9 and will take on Young Men's Leadership Academy fromm Fort Worth in the area round later this week.