Kinzler, Hataway lead Brownwood all-district basketball selections

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

Juniors Christian Kinzler and Jakob Hataway led Brownwood’s selections on the 2020-2021 All-District 6-4A Boys Basketball Team picked by the district coaches.

Kinzler, a 6-foot-5 forward, was voted Co-Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 13 points and 9.4 rebounds over the entire regular season. Hataway, a 5-10 junior, was voted Newcomer of the Year after averaging 11.1 points and 5 assists during the regular season.

Brownwood senior Michael Felts and Lions’ junior Bryson Monroe were voted to the first team. Felts averaged 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Monroe averaged 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Lions were represented on the second team by senior Zach Porter and junior Luke Moss. Porter averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Moss 4.5 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Brownwood senior Nathan Wheelington made the honorable mention list.

Brownwood took the No. 3 playoff seed in District 6-4A and finished 13-10 after a 77-70 bidistrict loss to Burkburnett. Glen Rose, the undefeated district champion, finished 25-4 after falling to Decatur in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Lampasas, the No. 2 playoff seed, finished 19-5 after losing to Argyle in the area round, and Stephenville finished 15-11 after falling to Wichita Falls Hirschi in bidistrict.

2020-2021 All-District 6-4A Boys Basketball Team

Co-MVP: Matt Hammonds, Sr., Glen Rose; Nate Borchardt, Jr., Lampasas

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Christian Kinzler, Jr., Brownwood, Grayson Traweek, Sr., Stephenville

Defensive Player of the Year: Caden Schinagel, Sr., Glen Rose

Newcomer of the Year: Jakob Hataway, Jr., Brownwood

Sixth Man of the Year: Kaeden Crawford, Jr., Lampasas

Coach of the Year: Jake Bell, Glen Rose

First Team

Kolton Mooney, Sr., Glen Rose; Cross Arrington, Jr., Glen Rose, Caden Smith, Soph., Glen Rose; Landon Mulcahy, Sr., Lampasas; Mike Murray Junior, Sr., Lampasas; Bryson Monroe, Jr., Brownwood; Michael Felts, Sr., Brownwood; Kyle Styron, Sr., Stephenville; Kallen Kimbrough, Jr., Stephenville; Logan Edwards, Jr., Gatesville; Banner Allman, Soph., Gatesville

Second Team

Brownwood selections: Zach Porter, Sr., Luke Moss, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Brownwood selections: Nathan Wheelington, Sr.

Academic All-District

Brownwood selections: Jakob Hataway, Christian Kinzler, Luke Moss, Bryson Monroe, Nathan Wheelington, Zach Porter, Bryan Healer, Asher Choate, Michael Felts, Blake Brasher, Tanner Roberts

Goodwin leads Lady Lions on all-district team

Brownwood’s Tessa Goodwin, a junior forward, was voted to the first team on the 2020-2021 All-District 6-4A Girls Basketball Team picked by the district coaches.

Jaylen Savage, a junior forward from Brownwood, was voted to the second team.

Honorable mention selections from Brownwood include junior guard Alexa Arreola, along with seniors Carolann Hetzel, Lindsey Larose and Brooke Price.

Brownwood finished 9-15 and lost a play-in game to Lampasas for the No. 4 playoff seed from District 6-4A. The setback ended the Lady Lions' 11-year postseason streak. Lampasas finished 20-9 after falling to Graham in bidistrict.

Glen Rose finished 26-4 after finishing second in District 6-4A and winning three playoff games. Glen Rose advanced to the Region I-4A semifinals before falling to Canyon.

Stephenville finished 21-3 and won the district championship with a 7-1 record. Stephenville fell to Bridgeport in the area round of the playoffs.

2020-2021 All-District 6-4A Girls Basketball Team

Co-MVP: Jeana Douglas, Sr., Glen Rose; Alee McClendon, Sr., Stephenville

Offensive MVP: Landri Withers, Jr., Stephenville

Co-Defensive MVP: Caitlin Chacon, Sr., Gatesville; Hannah Cantwell, Sr., Glen Rose

Newcomer of the Year: Mya Wilson, Soph., Stephenville

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Morgan Lovejoy, Soph., Lampasas; Tamaiya Wesley, Fr., Stephenville

Coach of the Year: Jason Hodges, Stephenville

First Team

Tessa Goodwin, Jr., Brownwood; Ainsley Warren, Sr., Gatesville; Allaiya Jones, Sr., Gatesville; Aimee Flippin, Fr., Glen Rose; Hazel Hawkins, Jr., Glen Rose; Abby Stephenson, Sr., Glen Rose; Juliana Dwamena, Jr., Lampasas; Jaylee Matthews, Jr., Stephenville; Jade Wilson, Sr., Stephenville.

Second Team

Brownwood selections: Jaylen Savage, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Brownwood selections: Alexa Arreola, Jr.; Carolann Hetzel, Sr.; Lindsey Larose, Sr.; Brooke Price, Sr.

Academic All-District

Brownwood selections: Alexa Arreola, Jr.; Tessa Goodwin, Jr.; Lexi Greer, Jr.; Carolann Hetzel, Sr.; Lindsey Larose, Sr.; Naysa Leach, Jr.; Brooke Price, Sr.; Mady Pyle, Soph.; Kynslee Walker, Jr.

Early’s Tidwell wins Big 12 pole vault

Tuesdi Tidwell, a Baylor University senior from Early, won the women’s pole vault Feb. 26 at the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The 2017 Early High School graduate won with a clearance of 14 feet, 4 inches. It was her first conference championship.

Tidwell already was the Baylor indoor school record holder with a vault of 14-9 last year. She also gained All-America honors last year and was ranked No. 4 in the nation in the indoor pole vault. Her best vault outdoors is 14-2.

Tidwell was a four-time district champion and two-time state runner-up at Early.