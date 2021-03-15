Howard Payne football overwhelmed by Hardin-Simmons

Special to the Bulletin

ABILENE — Howard Payne University's Billy Reagins rushed for over 100 yards in a 41-14 Yellow Jackets loss to Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday afternoon.

Howard Payne's Billy Reagins recorded 107 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown. In the second quarter, Reagins gave the Jackets their first points in the game scoring from five yards out, capping a six-play, 61-yard drive by the Yellow Jackets to cut the gap to 27-7.

The Yellow Jackets' second touchdown was se tup by a Landon McKinney 34-yard pass to Jake Parker down to the HSU 5-yard line. McKinney scored on a 5-yard TD run on the next play to make it 34-14 HSU.

HPU's Landon McKinney was 13-of-23 passing for 115 yards and was sacked five times. Parker was HPU's top receiver with six catches for 63 yards.

Jessie Paris and Kyle Bell each led the HPU defense with seven tackles. Carson Padilla recorded the Jackets' only sack.

Howard Payne has a 1-2 spring record and Hardin-Simmons stands at 3-0. The Yellow Jackets will celebrate homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for their regular-season finale against McMurry.