Howard Payne women's soccer team blanked by Crusaders

Special to the Bulletin

BELTON — The Howard Payne University women's soccer team lost to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Crusaders got on the board early, scoring in the fourth minute of the match. The Lady Jackets battled but were down 4-0 at the end of the first half.

HPU was unable to record any shots.

HPU goalkeeper Delaney Castor played all 90 minutes, recording 18 saves.

The Lady Jackets fell to 0-5 on the season and 0-4 in American Southwest Conference play. The Cru improved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

HPU's game scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at McMurry has been moved to Friday, March 19 at noon.