Howard Payne men's soccer team falls to Mary Hardin-Baylor

Special to the Bulletin

BELTON — The Howard Payne University men's soccer team lost to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Crusaders were able to get a head start by scoring the first goal in the sixth minute of the match. The Yellow Jackets ended the first half down 2-0.

Forward Noah Platzer for the Yellow Jackets recorded three shots on goal, along with midfield Alexander Paz and forward Brandon Osbourne with one shot each.

Howard Payne goalkeeper Andrew Hackney played all 90 minutes, recording nine saves.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-5 for the season and 0-4 in American Southwest Conference play.

HPU's next match will be Thursday, March 18, at 2:30 p.m. against McMurry in Abilene.