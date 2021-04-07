Howard Payne names Brownwood High School's Nadir Dalleh new head basketball coach

Paul Harris

Brownwood Bulletin

Nadir Dalleh has been named the new head coach of the Howard Payne University men's basketball program.

Dalleh returns to his alma mater after spending the last five years as the head boys basketball coach at Brownwood High School, where he led the Lions to district championships in 2019 and 2020, compiling a record of 101-52.

"I am extremely excited to return to Howard Payne University," Dalleh said. "My time as a student athlete there was something that I will never forget. The teams I had the privilege to play on, the conference championships we won and the experiences we all had at the national tournaments, will be something I hope to bring back to HPU."

Dalleh added, "I hate to leave such a great school like Brownwood. The opportunity to coach at the college level, especially my alma mater, was something I could not pass up. I look forward to the new challenges that will come with this opportunity."

A 2000 graduate of HPU, Nadir played point guard for the Yellow Jackets from 1993-97, earning all-conference awards three times, included being named the TIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 1996.

He helped lead HPU to three straight conference championships and three NAIA national tournament appearances.

Dalleh began his head coaching career at Early High School in 2012. He guided the Longhorns to their first playoff appearance in seven years.

He then spent one season at Coleman, where he led the Bluecats to their first district title since 2000 and first playoff win since 1988.

As a head coach, Nadir has an overall record of 151-86.

"We are beyond excited to have Nadir Dalleh back at HPU," said the school's Director of Athletics, Hunter Sims. "Coach Dalleh was a key piece to some of the very successful HPU basketball teams in the mid to late 90s. I know he is the perfect fit to lead the men's basketball program."

Nadir is married to his wife, Courtney, and they have two children, Ryleigh and Reide, and grandchild Everleigh.

The public is invited to a press conference and formal meet and greet on Friday April 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the Bullion Suites of the Mabee University Center on the HPU campus.