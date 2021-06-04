Janzen named HPU head women's basketball coach

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University director of athletics Hunter Sims announced Friday the hiring of Rachel Janzen as HPU's new head women's basketball coach.

Originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Janzen spent three seasons (2018-2021) as the head women's basketball coach at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas. Before becoming the head coach, Janzen served as the assistant women's basketball coach at Allen for four seasons (2014-2018).

"We are excited to have Coach Janzen join the HPU family," Sims said. "Her faith, passion for basketball, and high energy make her the right fit. We look forward to her continuing the ongoing tradition of HPU women's basketball."

Before Allen, Janzen was the assistant women's coach at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, where the team went 24-10 in 2012-2013, finishing as the 2013 NCCAA National Champions.

"I am very honored and thrilled to become a part of the HPU family and look forward to guiding these young women on and off the court," Janzen said. "As we strive to push forward the Lady Jacket basketball program, I believe talent sets the floor, but character sets the ceiling. Sting 'em, Jackets!"

An alumna of SNU, Janzen earned her bachelor of science degree in physical education in 2007 while playing collegiate basketball for the Storm. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and was part of SNU's 2004 National Championship women's basketball team.

Janzen also had a four-year stint as the assistant women's coach at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 2008-2011 and served in the 2011-12 season at Eastern New Mexico University as a graduate assistant coach.

Janzen completed a master's degree in sports management from Eastern New Mexico University in 2013.