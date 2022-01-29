Brownwood boys, girls basketball teams post inspiring victories

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions both claimed impressive District 6-4A basketball wins over Lampasas on Friday night in Warren Gym.

The Brownwood boys outlasted the Lampasas Badgers 92-87 and finished the first half of district undefeated at 4-0 as point guard Jakob Hataway scored 28 points.

Meanwhile, the Brownwood girls rallied from a 12-point third-quarter deficit and beat the Lampasas Lady Badgers 52-45 as forward Tessa Goodwin grabbed a school-record 23 rebounds and scored 18 points.

The Lady Lions (19-12 overall, 2-4 in district) can clinch a playoff berth with a win Tuesday at Gatesville.

The Lions (20-7 overall) survived in a game that included big scoring runs by both Brownwood and Lampasas. Hataway made two 3-point shots during a 10-1 third-quarter run that gave the Lions a 68-57 lead. Brownwood held off three Lampasas runs in the second half, in part because the Lions finished 25-of-32 from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Bryson Monroe added 18 points for Brownwood while 6-foot-5 forward Luke Moss scored 17 points, and 6-5 forward Christian Kinzler finished with 13 points.

Nate Borchardt scored 22 points for Lampasas (20-11, 3-1), which suffered its first district loss Friday.

The Lions open the second half of the district schedule at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gatesville.

The Lady Lions suffered through a cold-shooting first half and still trailed 34-22 early in the third quarter. But junior guard Mady Pyle, who scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and senior guard Kynslee Walker led a decisive rally as Brownwood scored 28 of the game’s next 35 points. The Lady Lions forced eight turnovers by the Badgers in the third quarter alone that aided Brownwood’s rally.

In addition to Goodwin’s double-double and Pyle’s big second half, Walker scored 16 points as the Lady Lions improved their playoff hopes after missing the postseason last year for the first time in Heather Hohertz’s 13 seasons as head coach.

Lampasas fell to 24-9 overall and 3-3 in District 6-4A with the setback.