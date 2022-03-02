Goldthwaite eliminated by Falls City in regional quarterfinals

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

MANOR -- Goldthwaite guard Jackson Patrick made five 3-point shots Tuesday night, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Eagles fell 44-28 to the Falls City Beavers in a Class 2A boys’ basketball regional quarterfinal game.

Falls City (12-4), which got a late start in basketball because it played in the Class 2A Division II state championship football game on Dec. 16, advanced to play the Flatonia-Milano winner in Friday’s Region IV-2A semifinals.

Goldthwaite, the runner-up from District 29-2A, finished 20-13.

Patrick, a senior, scored all 15 of his points on 3-point shots. But Goldthwaite freshman guard Luke Sanderson, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season, managed only six points. The Beavers’ half-court 1-2-2 zone defense prevented Sanderson from getting many open looks and pushed out the starting point for the Eagles’ half-court offense to near midcourt.

Guard Jaxson Pipes led Falls City with 16 points, and forward Grant Jendrusch added 11 points.

Patrick made two 3-pointers 1:20 apart late in the first half to help Goldthwaite rally from a 17-8 deficit to within 19-16 at the half. But Jendrusch scored seven points in a 3:06 span early in the fourth quarter that helped Falls City to a 35-25 lead, and the Beavers led by double digits the remainder of the game.