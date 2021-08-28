Brownwood outlasts No. 20 Lampasas in season-opening shootout

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

BROWNWOOD – The Friday night spotlight didn’t bother Junior Martinez at all. Brownwood’s sophomore kicked made a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions a dramatic 58-55 come-from-behind win over the No. 20-ranked Lampasas Badgers in the high school football season opener at Gordon Wood Stadium.

“It came down to my deep snapper (Jason Jackson) and my holder (Case Markham). They did their job, and that made my job easy,” said Martinez, who kicked three field goals during the game, including two in the fourth quarter.

“I just tried to drown out everything, all the noise. When I saw that it was good, you have so much joy, you know,” said Martinez, who also kicked for Brownwood last year as a freshman.

Lampasas tied the score at 55-55 on quarterback Dylan Sanchez’s seventh touchdown pass of the night — a 25-yard throw to Ethan Moreno with 1:48 to play. Brownwood took over at its 40-yard line and gained 35 yards on four carries by Konlyn Anderson. A facemask penalty against Lampasas advanced the ball to the Badgers’ 12, and Anderson broke a run to the 4.

Brownwood called a timeout with two seconds left and called on Martinez.

“We were moving the ball, and we didn’t worry about the clock,” Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnett said. “We knew we were going to stop it at the point where we had one opportunity to win it and they (Lampasas) had none.”

Burnett has said since preseason practices began that part of the reason for Brownwood going to an up-tempo offense was to wear down opposing defenses in the fourth quarter. It didn’t take long for the first example to unfold.

Brownwood rallied from a 10-point deficit as the third quarter ended and outscored Lampasas 20-7 in the fourth quarter Friday.

“I think it happened tonight,” Burnett said. “In the fourth quarter, we ran the ball and mixed in some passes, and we moved the chains. We got ourselves back in the game in the fourth quarter.”

In the end, Anderson wore down the Badgers’ defense and finished with 36 carries for 279 yards rushing and three touchdowns — including a 4-yard score that rallied the Lions to a 52-48 lead with 8:27 left to play.

Martinez added a 28-yard field goal with 4:46 left that extended Brownwood’s lead to 55-48.

The Lions were down 48-38 and in danger of being put away when Lions safety Jason Leach stripped the ball from the Badgers’ Case Brister and recovered the fumble at the Brownwood 33 with 11:03 to play.

Brownwood scored with just two pass completions from quarterback Chance Jones to Jackson, the team’s leading returning receiver from last year. The first pass covered 41 yards and the second pass went for a 26-yard touchdown that pulled the Lions within 48-45 with 10:39 left.

Brister rushed for 186 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Lampasas, but his fumble was the only turnover by either team in a game that included 113 points, 58 pass attempts and 1,152 total yards.

Even though high school football statistics on deadline are unofficial, both Brownwood and Lampasas ended up with 576 total yards.

Sanchez, the Badgers’ new quarterback, finished 24-of-37 passing for 311 yards and seven touchdowns — including two each to Brister, Nate Borchardt and Ethan Moreno. Borchardt and Moreno combined for 16 catches for 231 yards.

Jones finished 10-of-21 passing for 189 yards and two scores. The Lions’ junior quarterback also rushed for two short touchdowns. Jackson finished with four catches for 95 yards.

The Lions’ defense limited the Badgers to 17 second-half points after allowing 38 points during the first half. After Brownwood failed to cleanly handle two pooch kickoffs to start the game, Lampasas converted both into Sanchez touchdown passes to Borchardt for a 14-0 lead before the Lions ever ran an offensive play.

“Our coaches kept telling us that it was just one quarter, and that we had three quarters left to play,” Brownwood linebacker Azariah Dillard said. “We just didn’t give up. We trusted our coaches.”

Lampasas led 38-35 after a first half that featured three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays — two by the Lions and one by the Badgers.

Brownwood 58, Lampasas 55

Lampasas 17 21 10 7 — 55

Brownwood 14 21 3 20 — 58

First Quarter

LAM — Nate Borchardt 19 pass from Dylan Sanchez (Landon Richardson kick), 8:53

LAM — Borchardt 39 pass from Sanchez (Richardson kick), 8:53

BRO — Chance Jones 2 run (Junior Martinez kick), 6:37

LAM — Richardson 27 FG, 2:39

BRO — Jones 2 run (Martinez kick), 0:19

Second Quarter

BRO — Konlyn Anderson 2 run (Martinez kick), 9:14

LAM — Ethan Moreno 69 pass from Sanchez (Richardson kick), 8:52

BRO — Anderson 64 run (Martinez kick), 8:37

LAM — Case Brister 23 pass from Sanchez (Richardson kick), 7:16

BRO — Thad Hinds 28 ass from Jones (Martinez kick), 1:20

LAM — Brister 30 pass from Sanchez (Richardson kick), 0:17

Third Quarter

LAM — Richardson 38 FG, 8:25

BRO — Martinez 25 FG, 4:29

LAM — Owen Stubbs 2 pass from Sanchez (Richardson kick), 2:44

Fourth Quarter

BRO — Jason Jackson 26 pass from Jones (Martinez kick), 10:39

BRO — Anderson 4 run (Martinez kick), 8:27

BRO — Martinez 28 FG, 4:46

LAM — Moreno 25 pass from Sanchez (Richarson kick), 1:48

BRO — Martinez kick 21 FG, 0:00

LAM BWD

First Downs 26 26

Rushes-Yards 37-265 54-387

Passing Yards 311 189

Total Yards 576 576

Comp-Att-Int 24-37-0 10-21-0

Punts 4-39 2-27

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 12-141 8-65

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Lampasas – Case Brister 24-186, Ethan Moreno 5-62, Dylan Sanchez 6-31, Team 2-(-) 14. Brownwood – Konlyn Anderson 36-279, Chance Jones 9-55, Jaylon Brown 9-53.

PASSING: Lampasas – Sanchez 24-37-0 for 311. Brownwood – Jones 10-21-0 for 189.

RECEIVING: Lampasas – Nate Borchardt 10-117, Ethan Moreno 6-114, Brister 3-62, Landon Richardson 2-13, Dax Brookreson 1-7, Owen Stubbs 1-2, Sanchez 1-(-)4. Brownwood – Jason Jackson 4-95, Elias Huerta-Doud 4-44,Thad Hinds 1-28, Brayden Daub 1-22.

RECORDS: Brownwood 1-0; Lampasas 0-1.