No. 5-ranked China Spring overpowers Brownwood Lions

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

Quarterback Major Bowden threw two touchdown passes to Tre Hafford as the No. 5-ranked China Spring Cougars handed the Brownwood Lions a 57-21 nondistrict football loss Friday night.

Bowden, who played for Brownwood through the ninth grade, finished 6-of-10 passing for 125 yards, including touchdowns of 15 and 32 yards to Hafford. Bowden also rushed for 93 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown, as the Class 4A Division II Cougars improved to 3-0.

Class 4A DI Brownwood (1-2) got 146 yards rushing on 29 carries from Konlyn Anderson, and quarterback Chance Jones threw touchdown passes of 35 yards and 22 yards to Jason Jackson, who finished with four receptions for 77 yards. Jones scored the Lions’ other touchdown on a 5-yard run.

But China Spring’s offense overpowered the Lions. The Cougars rushed for 371 yards and finished with 496 total yards. In addition to Bowden’s 93 yards, sophomore Kyle Barton rushed for 147 yards, including touchdowns of 1, 1 and 39 yards. Isaiah Reed added 86 yards on 10 carries for the Cougars.

China Spring raced to a 29-0 lead in the second quarter before the Lions scored on Jones’ 35-yard pass to Jackson. The Cougars scored the next 21 points on Bowden’s 40-yard run, Barton’s 39-yard run, and Bowden’s 32-yard pass to Hafford and forced a 50-7 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Jones finished 10-of-22 passing for 100 yards for Brownwood. Besides Jackson, no other Lion reached double digits in receiving yardage.

The Lions didn’t help themselves with 70 yards on eight penalties.

Brownwood will return home after a 0-2 road trip. The Lions are scheduled to host Burnet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium.