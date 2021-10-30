Brownwood punches playoff ticket with victory against Waxahachie Life

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

For the second consecutive week, the Brownwood Lions leaned heavily on Konlyn Anderson. And for the second consecutive week, the junior running back came through.

Brownwood beat the Waxahachie Life Mustangs 49-13 Friday night to clinch a Class 4A Division I playoff berth as Anderson rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Last week Anderson rushed for 230 yards and five TDs in Brownwood’s 56-35 win over Alvarado that put the Lions in position to clinch a playoff spot Friday.

The Lions (4-5 overall, 2-2 in District 5-4A Division I) can now focus on just giving their best shot against No. 2 ranked Stephenville next week without having to worry about a playoff berth. Friday’s win secured a 13th consecutive playoff appearance for Brownwood.

Waxahachie Life fell to 1-8 and 0-4, and saw its playoff chances ends with the 36-point loss to Brownwood.

Anderson scored on runs of 3, 40 and 28 yards as the Lions raced to a 35-0 lead in the third quarter Friday. After the Mustangs scored to make it 35-7, Anderson added a 13-yard touchdown run that made it 42-7 later in the third quarter.

Jaylan Brown, Anderson’s understudy, added a 9-yard scoring run during the Lions’ 28-point first half.

Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones finished just 3-of-7 passing for 25 yards, but he helped open the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Chambers.

The Lions’ final score was on a 2-yard run by senior Ethan Pesina, a three-year starter in the Brownwood offensive line. Pesina got to taste how it felt to score after blocking for touchdown runners for his entire varsity career.

Jones and Brown combined for 129 yards rushing as the Lions rushed for 438 yards on 51 carries.

Brownwood’s offense, which has moved the ball and scored throughout the district schedule, finished with 463 total yards and 28 first downs Friday.

The Mustangs scored on Jeremy Brantley’s 4-yard run in the third quarter and Kaden Mayfield’s 71-yard pass to Zion Smith. Smith finished with four catches for 92 yards.