No. 2 Stephenville races past Brownwood to complete perfect regular season

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

STEPHENVILLE – The Brownwood Lions scored on their opening possession Friday night. Then the Stephenville Yellow Jackets scored on their first nine possessions.

Second-ranked Stephenville completed an undefeated regular season Friday with a dominating performance in a 63-7 win over Brownwood at Memorial Stadium.

Brownwood finished the regular season 4-6 overall and 2-3 in District 5-4A Division I football. As the No. 4 playoff seed, the Lions will face District 6-4A DI champion Kennedale in bidistrict at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Glen Rose.

Stephenville finished the regular season 10-0 overall and 5-0 in district.

The Lions opened the game with a scoring drive as quarterback Chance Jones threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jason Jackson for an early 7-0 lead. But the remainder of the night belonged the Jackets.

Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert completed 13 of 17 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns to extend his final regular-season statistics to 38 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Lambert led a Stephenville offense that had amassed 493 total yards by halftime and finished with 633 yards. The Jackets led 56-7 at the half after scoring 35 points in the second quarter. They also averaged 17 yards per play during the first half and 11 yards per play for the game.

Lambert threw touchdown passes of 20, 81 and 7 yards to Reece Elston, who caught six passes for 159 yards Friday. Lambert also threw scoring passes of 85 and 34 yards to Coy Eakin, who scored a third touchdown on a 51-yard run. Eakin, who caught four passes for 148 yards Friday, finished the regular season with 21 touchdown receptions.

In addition to his passing, Lambert also rushed for 53 yards on six carries Friday, including touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards.

Brownwood junior Konlyn Anderson rushed for 103 yards on 32 carries and finished the regular season with 1,788 yards and 19 TDs. Jackson had three receptions for 50 yards Friday and finished the regular year with nine touchdown catches.

The Lions lost four turnovers, including just the second interception thrown this season by Jones.