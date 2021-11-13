Brownwood Lions fall to Kennedale again in playoff opener

Mike Lee

Special to the Bulletin

GLEN ROSE – E.J. Higgins rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead the Kennedale Wildcats to a 37-7 win over the Brownwood Lions in a Class 4A Division I bidistrict football game.

District 6-4A DI champion Kennedale (10-1) advanced to play Argyle in next week’s area round of the playoffs. Brownwood, the No. 4 seed from District 5-4A DI, finished 4-7.

Even though Brownwood eventually lost by 30 points, the Lions took a 7-0 lead on Konlyn Anderson’s 1-yard run in the first quarter. Brownwood trailed just 17-7 at the half and until the final two minutes of the third quarter before the game got away.

The Wildcats drew even at 7-7 on Paul Donkor’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Jaylan Webb in the first quarter. It was just the fifth touchdown pass for Donkor his season and only the 12th catch this season for Webb.

Kennedale took its first lead at 10-7 on Lance Pate’s 22-yard field goal with 5:18 left in the second quarter. The Wildcats extended their lead to 17-7 at the half after Jerree Mills’ 51-yard scoring run with 3:19 left before halftime. Mills added 132 yards on 15 carries.

The score remained 17-7 until late in the third quarter when Higgins scored on a 3-yard run that extended Kennedale’s lead to 23-7 entering the fourth quarter.

The score remained 23-7 until the final three minutes of the game. Higgins scored on a 1-yard run that increased the Wildcats’ lead to 30-7 with 2:39 to play.

Tyler Choice scored on a 63-yard interception return with 2:09 left to complete the scoring. Choice scored on a 101-yard interception return last year in Kennedale’s 44-7 bidistrict win over Brownwood.

Anderson rushed for 92 yards on 24 carries and finished the season with 1,880 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones finished 3-of-10 passing for 26 yards and three interceptions. He had thrown just two interceptions during the regular season.

The Lions finished with 157 total yards compared to the Wildcats’ 386 yards.